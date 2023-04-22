Secretary Buttigieg Highlights the Disproportionate Impact of Traffic Crashes on People of Color

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Mayor Thorpe: 'Here we find ourselves today dealing with the absolute worst'

    07:41

  • The Mother of Ralph Yarl on her son's health update after being shot by a homeowner last week

    09:04

  • Rep. Steven Horsford's Reaction to the Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee Lawmakers

    08:35

  • Jones: "What the Republicans attempted to do here in Tennessee was crucify democracy and is that what they have done is resurrect the movement"

    09:56

  • Johnson: "We have to train and promote 200 more detectives so that we are actually solving crime"

    06:35

  • Sharpton Grills Trump's Criminal Defense Lawyer

    12:04

  • Cohen: 'The last person in Donald's ear controls his brain'

    08:41

  • Manhattan D.A. on the Latest Trump Criminal Investigation

    09:59

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson Reflects on the Beginning of the Annual Bloody Sunday March

    02:50

  • Rep. Terri Sewell's Take on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday 

    05:31

  • Son of Martin Luther King Jr. Reflects On His Father's Legacy

    08:26

  • Senior White House Advisor Reflects on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

    09:52

  • Biden marches in Selma marking 58 years since Bloody Sunday

    02:51

  • 'Violence will not bring our son back': Tyre Nichols' stepfather speaks out

    05:07

  • Supporters of former Brazilian president storm country’s Congress

    00:27

  • Mayor Byron Brown on the racial disparities of the recent Buffalo's Deadliest Snow Blizzard

    05:22

  • Mayor Eric Adams' Take on Public Safety and Crime in New York City

    08:48

  • Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's Thoughts on the House Speakership Showdown and the Future of Congress

    10:44

  • Newly Elected Los Angeles Mayor on her mission to tackle homelessness

    08:38

  • U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary's Priorities in the Next Two Years

    07:58

PoliticsNation

Secretary Buttigieg Highlights the Disproportionate Impact of Traffic Crashes on People of Color

07:21

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sat down with Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the Congressional Black Caucus demanding racial equality in traffic enforcement, trail derailment solutions, the racial disparities in road fatalities, and more. April 22, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Mayor Thorpe: 'Here we find ourselves today dealing with the absolute worst'

    07:41

  • The Mother of Ralph Yarl on her son's health update after being shot by a homeowner last week

    09:04

  • Rep. Steven Horsford's Reaction to the Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee Lawmakers

    08:35

  • Jones: "What the Republicans attempted to do here in Tennessee was crucify democracy and is that what they have done is resurrect the movement"

    09:56

  • Johnson: "We have to train and promote 200 more detectives so that we are actually solving crime"

    06:35

  • Sharpton Grills Trump's Criminal Defense Lawyer

    12:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All