Rise Up: Demand that your state legislators uphold your right to assembly. Get out into the streets to demand that the promise of this country - life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness be fulfilled for all Americans.04:19
After Derek Chauvin trial jurors delivered a small measure of accountability, Rev. Al Sharpton prompts viewers to continue their involvement in the fight for justice. Amid a summer of racial reckoning, images of multiracial and intergenerational activists were a powerful weapon against the forces of white supremacy.