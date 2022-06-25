IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

PoliticsNation

Rep. Williams: "More Black Women die within one year of childbirth in Georgia than in third world countries"

06:27

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams join Rev. Al Sharpton to share her reaction on the recent news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and the major impact it has on women especially minorities of color. As a former Vice President of public policy at Planned Parenthood, Congresswoman Williams argue that "this is a state of emergency" and "politicians making private medical decisions for them and not letting the doctors lead with the medicine that they know that is best for their patients.June 25, 2022

