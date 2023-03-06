IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson Reflects on the Beginning of the Annual Bloody Sunday March

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Terri Sewell's Take on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday 

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Son of Martin Luther King Jr. Reflects On His Father's Legacy

    08:26

  • Senior White House Advisor Reflects on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

    09:52

  • Biden marches in Selma marking 58 years since Bloody Sunday

    02:51

  • 'Violence will not bring our son back': Tyre Nichols' stepfather speaks out

    05:07

  • Supporters of former Brazilian president storm country’s Congress

    00:27

  • Mayor Byron Brown on the racial disparities of the recent Buffalo's Deadliest Snow Blizzard

    05:22

  • Mayor Eric Adams' Take on Public Safety and Crime in New York City

    08:48

  • Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's Thoughts on the House Speakership Showdown and the Future of Congress

    10:44

  • Newly Elected Los Angeles Mayor on her mission to tackle homelessness

    08:38

  • U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary's Priorities in the Next Two Years

    07:58

  • Rep. Horsford: "Without question the voters of Georgia have a clear contrast in the choice that’s leading up to Tuesday’s runoff"

    07:24

  • Sharpton: "This is what true community looks like to those of us raised in the mindset and tradition that service is power"

    02:17

  • DNC Chair: "There’s a lot of energy on the ground right now."

    06:34

  • Stacey Abrams: “Voter suppression is alive and well in Georgia.”

    10:47

  • Sen. Gillibrand: "Everything that we care about is at stake in these midterm elections"

    07:08

  • E.P.A. Administrator: "We're going to focus on pressing the state and the city to move with a sense of urgency."

    06:24

  • Former Senior White House Aid's Reaction to the FBI search on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

    06:54

  • House Majority Leader shares his take on the Inflation Reduction Act

    07:26

PoliticsNation

Rep. Terri Sewell's Take on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday 

05:31

Rep. Terri Sewell sits down with Rev. Al Sharpton to reflect on the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday while highlighting the importance of voting rights and why President Biden's visit in Selma, Alabama matters. March 6, 2023

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson Reflects on the Beginning of the Annual Bloody Sunday March

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Terri Sewell's Take on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday 

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Son of Martin Luther King Jr. Reflects On His Father's Legacy

    08:26

  • Senior White House Advisor Reflects on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

    09:52

  • Biden marches in Selma marking 58 years since Bloody Sunday

    02:51

  • 'Violence will not bring our son back': Tyre Nichols' stepfather speaks out

    05:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All