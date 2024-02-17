IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Allred: Ted Cruz and other Republicans have reached 'new level of cynicism'
Feb. 17, 202405:25
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Allred: Ted Cruz and other Republicans have reached 'new level of cynicism'

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid shares inspiration behind new book 'Medgar and Myrlie'

    11:22

  • Democrats have 'incredible opportunities' to take back the House in November, says DCCC chair

    05:54

  • Texas Congressman on successful vote in blocking GOP colleagues attempt to impeach Mayorkas

    05:52

  • UAW president on Biden endorsement: 'He has a history of standing with the American worker'

    10:39

  • Former Trump lawyer on exiting legal team: 'I had to follow my compass'

    11:16

  • Congressional leaders reach short-term spending deal to keep government open until March

    00:28

  • Family of Martin Luther King Jr. announces new youth service initiative in partnership with NFL

    05:00

  • Chicago mayor slams Texas governor for 'evil-spirited' approach to migrant crisis

    07:09

  • New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's Huge Step Towards Reparative Justice

    11:58

  • Kenan Thompson Gives a Preview of his New Memoir 'When I Was Your Age'

    09:38

  • Daughter of the Late Nelson Mandela Details her Father's Life and Legacy in New Book

    09:52

  • 13 Israeli, four Thai national hostages in IDF custody in Israel

    01:41

  • The Life and Times of a Civil Rights Icon Makes its debut onto the opera stage

    07:07

  • ‘He’s like a petulant child’: Michael Cohen on why Trump stormed out after his testimony

    07:39

  • House Minority Leader Jeffries speaks on newly elected House Speaker and gun control

    09:56

  • Maddow on her Latest New Book

    13:47

  • Israeli military commander expresses frustration over response to hostages in Gaza

    05:40

  • Man describes ‘painful’ moment he learned cousin was taken hostage by Hamas

    03:55

  • 'This is not an escalation in violence, this is Hamas attacking civilians right along the Gaza border,' Rabbi says

    09:17

PoliticsNation

Rep. Allred: Ted Cruz and other Republicans have reached 'new level of cynicism'

05:25

Texas Representative Colin Allred joins MSNBC's the Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss the situation at the border and the recent failed bipartisan border deal. "The callousness and the arrogance is the part that really bothers me the most," Allred said.Feb. 17, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Allred: Ted Cruz and other Republicans have reached 'new level of cynicism'

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid shares inspiration behind new book 'Medgar and Myrlie'

    11:22

  • Democrats have 'incredible opportunities' to take back the House in November, says DCCC chair

    05:54

  • Texas Congressman on successful vote in blocking GOP colleagues attempt to impeach Mayorkas

    05:52

  • UAW president on Biden endorsement: 'He has a history of standing with the American worker'

    10:39

  • Former Trump lawyer on exiting legal team: 'I had to follow my compass'

    11:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All