PoliticsNation

Professor Shaakirrah Sanders breaks down the legalities of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v Wade

06:25

University of Idaho College of Law Professor and Contributor of SCOTUSBlog.com, Shaakirrah Sanders joins Rev. Al Sharpton to break down the legalities of the Supreme Court overturning the 50-year precedent of Roe v. Wade and the possibilities of reversals of other major Supreme Court cases. June 26, 2022

