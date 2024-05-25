IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Planned Parenthood CEO: 'Shame on Louisiana' for abortion pill bill
May 25, 202407:50
    Planned Parenthood CEO: 'Shame on Louisiana' for abortion pill bill

PoliticsNation

Planned Parenthood CEO: 'Shame on Louisiana' for abortion pill bill

07:50

The governor of Louisiana signed a bill on Friday that adds two medications used to induce abortions to the state’s list of controlled dangerous substances. MSNBC's the Rev. Al Sharpton is joined by Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson.May 25, 2024

    Planned Parenthood CEO: 'Shame on Louisiana' for abortion pill bill

