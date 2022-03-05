Nate Mook: "We hope to continue this to make a difference as long as we're needed here"
Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the efforts made by volunteers from the organization towards Ukrainian refugees as they attempt to escape the war zone. Mook points out that "there is so much uncertainty" right now as families don't know where to go. March 5, 2022
