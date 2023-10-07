IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. officials worried attacks on Israel can escalate to a regional conflict

    More than 200 Israelis killed as hostage situations continue to unfold

    Mayor Adams and Turner's Battle to Combat the Migrant Crisis

  • 'Those who carry a baton': Vice President Kamala Harris reflects on the generational impact civil rights figures had

  • ‘The hypocrisy is rampant’: Harris slams attacks on voting rights 60 years after March on Washington

  • Southern California under state of emergency as Hilary nears

  • EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris warns democracy ‘is at stake right now’

  • Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Celebrates Their 110th Anniversary

  • 'These Actions Shows a Consciousness of Guilt': Rep. Adam Schiff on the latest news of Trump's Classified Documents Case

  • Lawyers for Civil Rights Executive Director's views on the Supreme Court's ruling on Affirmative Action

  • Warnock: “What’s at stake is the basic principle of our system that no one is above the law.”

  • House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Reacts to Trump's Indictment

  • Mother of Florida Woman Demands Justice For Her Daughter

  • Lawyers for Jordan Neely's Family Discusses Jordan Neely's Case

  • Mayor Thorpe: 'Here we find ourselves today dealing with the absolute worst'

  • The Mother of Ralph Yarl on her son's health update after being shot by a homeowner last week

  • Rep. Steven Horsford's Reaction to the Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee Lawmakers

  • Jones: "What the Republicans attempted to do here in Tennessee was crucify democracy and is that what they have done is resurrect the movement"

  • Johnson: "We have to train and promote 200 more detectives so that we are actually solving crime"

  • Sharpton Grills Trump's Criminal Defense Lawyer

PoliticsNation

More than 200 Israelis killed as hostage situations continue to unfold

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that at least 200 Israelis have been killed in the deadly surprise Hamas attack. There are also two ongoing hostage situations with Palestinian gunmen currently surrounded by Israeli special forces.Oct. 7, 2023

Play All