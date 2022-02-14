Mitch Landrieu sees the future of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
08:43
Senior White House Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss the future of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and the impact of job creation and quality of life for more diversity. Feb. 14, 2022
Mitch Landrieu sees the future of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
