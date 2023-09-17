IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
PoliticsNation

Mayor Adams and Turner's Battle to Combat the Migrant Crisis

13:39

New York Mayor Eric Adams and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner join Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss their challenges of combatting the migrant crisis in their respective cities. In addition, both mayors speak about the gun violence epidemic in their cities. Sept. 17, 2023

