Mayor Adams and Turner's Battle to Combat the Migrant Crisis

- Now Playing
Mayor Adams and Turner's Battle to Combat the Migrant Crisis13:39
- UP NEXT
'Those who carry a baton': Vice President Kamala Harris reflects on the generational impact civil rights figures had06:14
‘The hypocrisy is rampant’: Harris slams attacks on voting rights 60 years after March on Washington10:31
Southern California under state of emergency as Hilary nears01:43
EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris warns democracy ‘is at stake right now’10:53
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Celebrates Their 110th Anniversary07:28
'These Actions Shows a Consciousness of Guilt': Rep. Adam Schiff on the latest news of Trump's Classified Documents Case07:33
Lawyers for Civil Rights Executive Director's views on the Supreme Court's ruling on Affirmative Action08:20
Warnock: “What’s at stake is the basic principle of our system that no one is above the law.”14:20
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Reacts to Trump's Indictment12:24
Mother of Florida Woman Demands Justice For Her Daughter11:39
Lawyers for Jordan Neely's Family Discusses Jordan Neely's Case10:45
Mayor Thorpe: 'Here we find ourselves today dealing with the absolute worst'07:41
The Mother of Ralph Yarl on her son's health update after being shot by a homeowner last week09:04
Rep. Steven Horsford's Reaction to the Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee Lawmakers08:35
Jones: "What the Republicans attempted to do here in Tennessee was crucify democracy and is that what they have done is resurrect the movement"09:56
Johnson: "We have to train and promote 200 more detectives so that we are actually solving crime"06:35
Sharpton Grills Trump's Criminal Defense Lawyer12:04
Cohen: 'The last person in Donald's ear controls his brain'08:41
Manhattan D.A. on the Latest Trump Criminal Investigation09:59
- Now Playing
Mayor Adams and Turner's Battle to Combat the Migrant Crisis13:39
- UP NEXT
'Those who carry a baton': Vice President Kamala Harris reflects on the generational impact civil rights figures had06:14
‘The hypocrisy is rampant’: Harris slams attacks on voting rights 60 years after March on Washington10:31
Southern California under state of emergency as Hilary nears01:43
EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris warns democracy ‘is at stake right now’10:53
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Celebrates Their 110th Anniversary07:28
Play All