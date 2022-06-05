King: "It's almost like there's a mosquito bite and you want to itch that mosquito bite"

Youth Activist and the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., Yolanda Renee King joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about her recent op-ed in the Washington Post, calling on action to combat gun violence after the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Ulvade, Texas as well as her passion in activism. June 5, 2022