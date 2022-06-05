IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    King: "It's almost like there's a mosquito bite and you want to itch that mosquito bite"

    08:05
  • UP NEXT

    "This is no time to worry": Former Obama White House Advisor's Message to Democrats for the Midterm Election. 

    06:15

  • Fred Gray and Dan Abrams' new book highlights Dr. King's Criminal Trial

    08:15

  • Braxton Brewington addresses the racial disparities of student loan debt among Black Americans

    05:55

  • Sharpton: "We should remember their names and rise up, so they did not die in vain"

    02:29

  • Gov Hochul on the recent mass shooting in Buffalo NY

    06:20

  • Sen. Gary Peters' warning to the far-right politicians about spewing hate and lies regarding the 'Great Replacement Theory'

    08:35

  • Sen. Gillibrand: "We need to figure out how we can create the possibility of a less divided nation"

    06:18

  • Multiple injured at California church shooting

    00:31

  • Fmr. NYC Mayor:"I mistook policy for popularity"

    11:09

  • Abraham Bolden's Recent Pardon by President Biden

    06:01

  • Chef José Andrés' continued fight to help Ukrainian refugees

    07:42

  • Katie Benner breaks down the DOJ Investigation Report on Mississippi State Penitentiary

    07:52

  • Sharpton: "Governor Ron DeSantis seems so determined to be the next "Donald Trump"

    02:56

  • Charlie Crist: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you"

    08:45

  • Marc Morial Analyzes the National Urban League Report on the State of Black America

    11:51

  • Chef Jose Andres' mission to feeding Ukrainian refugees

    11:18

  • Nate Mook: "We hope to continue this to make a difference as long as we're needed here"

    06:09

  • Where is the nation today on the criminal justice system on black and brown people?

    07:53

  • Sharpton: 'We are still a long way from where we need to be'

    02:41

PoliticsNation

King: "It's almost like there's a mosquito bite and you want to itch that mosquito bite"

08:05

Youth Activist and the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., Yolanda Renee King joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about her recent op-ed in the Washington Post, calling on action to combat gun violence after the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Ulvade, Texas as well as her passion in activism. June 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    King: "It's almost like there's a mosquito bite and you want to itch that mosquito bite"

    08:05
  • UP NEXT

    "This is no time to worry": Former Obama White House Advisor's Message to Democrats for the Midterm Election. 

    06:15

  • Fred Gray and Dan Abrams' new book highlights Dr. King's Criminal Trial

    08:15

  • Braxton Brewington addresses the racial disparities of student loan debt among Black Americans

    05:55

  • Sharpton: "We should remember their names and rise up, so they did not die in vain"

    02:29

  • Gov Hochul on the recent mass shooting in Buffalo NY

    06:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All