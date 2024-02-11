IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joy Reid shares inspiration behind new book 'Medgar and Myrlie'

PoliticsNation

Joy Reid shares inspiration behind new book 'Medgar and Myrlie'

11:22

MSNBC's Joy Reid joins MSNBC's Rev. Al Sharpton to talk about Reid's new book "Medgar and Myrlie" and the latest headlines.Feb. 11, 2024

    Joy Reid shares inspiration behind new book 'Medgar and Myrlie'

