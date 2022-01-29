Imani Gandy Speaks on What Black Women Can Bring to The Supreme Court
06:38
Share this -
copied
Imani Gandy joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about what Black Women nominees can bring to the Supreme Court. Imani Gandy knows what it's like to be viewed as a "diversity pick" and "affirmative action pick."Jan. 29, 2022
UP NEXT
'Our democracy is dysfunctional': Hunger strike activists demand voting rights reforms
07:27
GOP 'lulled' Democrats into believing Roe would remain protected
03:08
Dr. Wayne J. Riley calls for 'muscular' messaging in omicron variant response
07:17
'We're under real threat': Rev. Al Sharpton calls for 'clear' gun laws
02:20
Republicans are paying for Covid false beliefs with their lives
03:42
In attempt to 'hide from the truth', conservative activists weaponize critical race theory