'He’s not worthy of the office he seeks’: Sen. Warnock reacts to latest Trump comments

Georgia Sen Rev. Raphael Warnock joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss his reaction to Fani Willis staying on the Georgia election interference case, Trump’s endorsement of Mark Robinson for North Carolina’s governor’s race, and his recent comments warning of a “bloodbath” if he doesn’t win the presidency. “We ought to take him seriously. This is the insurrectionist president” Warnock says. “That violence has now metastasized in this continuing attack on the dignity and integrity of our democracy through voter suppression.. This election is a binary choice and we’re being reminded time and time again how much is at stake.” They also discuss the humanitarian crisis in Haiti and new efforts to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights act.March 17, 2024