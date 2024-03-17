IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He’s not worthy of the office he seeks’: Sen. Warnock reacts to latest Trump comments
March 17, 202411:43
  • Now Playing

    'He’s not worthy of the office he seeks’: Sen. Warnock reacts to latest Trump comments

    11:43
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania shooting suspect in custody after police standoff in New Jersey

    01:51

  • Fmr. Israeli Prime Minister on response in Gaza: 'We have no choice'

    07:03

  • 'The choice for voters could not be any clearer:' N.C. Gov. candidate slams ultra-MAGA opponent

    07:15

  • Maryland Gov. Moore: Black community will mobilize behind Biden

    06:59

  • AFSCME union president says Biden's success on jobs is unparalleled

    06:22

  • Cedric Richmond: Selma anniversary is a clear reminder of continued need to fight for freedom

    03:53

  • Assistant AG Kristen Clarke shares DOJ plans for combatting voter suppression

    07:41

  • Rep. Steven Horsford on 59th anniversary of Selma marches: 'We're not going back.'

    07:38

  • Rev. Al to Black Trump supporters: 'Have you no shame?'

    01:00

  • Planned Parenthood CEO on Alabama IVF ruling: 'Where does the boundary stop?'

    09:50

  • Rep. Allred: Ted Cruz and other Republicans have reached 'new level of cynicism'

    05:25

  • Joy Reid shares inspiration behind new book 'Medgar and Myrlie'

    11:22

  • Democrats have 'incredible opportunities' to take back the House in November, says DCCC chair

    05:54

  • Texas Congressman on successful vote in blocking GOP colleagues attempt to impeach Mayorkas

    05:52

  • UAW president on Biden endorsement: 'He has a history of standing with the American worker'

    10:39

  • Former Trump lawyer on exiting legal team: 'I had to follow my compass'

    11:16

  • Congressional leaders reach short-term spending deal to keep government open until March

    00:28

  • Family of Martin Luther King Jr. announces new youth service initiative in partnership with NFL

    05:00

  • Chicago mayor slams Texas governor for 'evil-spirited' approach to migrant crisis

    07:09

PoliticsNation

'He’s not worthy of the office he seeks’: Sen. Warnock reacts to latest Trump comments

11:43

Georgia Sen Rev. Raphael Warnock joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss his reaction to Fani Willis staying on the Georgia election interference case, Trump’s endorsement of Mark Robinson for North Carolina’s governor’s race, and his recent comments warning of a “bloodbath” if he doesn’t win the presidency. “We ought to take him seriously. This is the insurrectionist president” Warnock says. “That violence has now metastasized in this continuing attack on the dignity and integrity of our democracy through voter suppression.. This election is a binary choice and we’re being reminded time and time again how much is at stake.” They also discuss the humanitarian crisis in Haiti and new efforts to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights act.March 17, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'He’s not worthy of the office he seeks’: Sen. Warnock reacts to latest Trump comments

    11:43
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania shooting suspect in custody after police standoff in New Jersey

    01:51

  • Fmr. Israeli Prime Minister on response in Gaza: 'We have no choice'

    07:03

  • 'The choice for voters could not be any clearer:' N.C. Gov. candidate slams ultra-MAGA opponent

    07:15

  • Maryland Gov. Moore: Black community will mobilize behind Biden

    06:59

  • AFSCME union president says Biden's success on jobs is unparalleled

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All