GOP 'lulled' Democrats into believing Roe would remain protected
Abortion rights in America may fade away - Rev. Al Sharpton tells Democrats not "to be fooled again." As Donald Trump worked to stack the Supreme Court with conservative justices, Republicans paid "lip service to civility" with Democrats. Dec. 5, 2021
