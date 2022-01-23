GOP leaders look to 'co-opt' local politics ahead of midterm elections
03:21
Share this -
copied
As Democrats gear up for a midterm showdown, Rev. Al Sharpton reminds the party that all politics are local. "Democrats should start doing the same", Sharpton says after mentioning right-wing figures like Steve Bannon encouraging his following to run for state and local offices. Jan. 23, 2022
UP NEXT
'Our democracy is dysfunctional': Hunger strike activists demand voting rights reforms
07:27
GOP 'lulled' Democrats into believing Roe would remain protected
03:08
Dr. Wayne J. Riley calls for 'muscular' messaging in omicron variant response
07:17
'We're under real threat': Rev. Al Sharpton calls for 'clear' gun laws
02:20
Republicans are paying for Covid false beliefs with their lives
03:42
In attempt to 'hide from the truth', conservative activists weaponize critical race theory