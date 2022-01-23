IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
PoliticsNation

GOP leaders look to 'co-opt' local politics ahead of midterm elections

03:21

As Democrats gear up for a midterm showdown, Rev. Al Sharpton reminds the party that all politics are local. "Democrats should start doing the same", Sharpton says after mentioning right-wing figures like Steve Bannon encouraging his following to run for state and local offices. Jan. 23, 2022

