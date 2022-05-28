IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fred Gray and Dan Abrams' new book highlights Dr. King's Criminal Trial

Civil Rights attorney Fred Gray, and journalist and attorney, Dan Abrams, join Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about their new book which highlights Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s criminal trial in Alabama during the civil rights movement that made him a nationwide prominent figure during that era.  May 28, 2022

