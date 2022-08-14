Former Senior White House Aid's Reaction to the FBI search on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

Former Senior White House Aid Omarosa Manigault-Newman join Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the latest news on the FBI agents searching Former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in which he is under investigation for possibly violating the Espionage Act and removal of records taken from the White House. Newman reminds people that "Donald Trump just really has no respect," for the boundaries and systems to put in place in order "to protect the country."Aug. 14, 2022