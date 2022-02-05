Fmr. NFL Coach Brian Flores: "This lawsuit isn't about me. It's about that lack of representation."
Former Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores and his attorney joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the recently filed lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination. Flores points out that there is a "lack of representation for black and minority coaches, and executives in the National Football League."Feb. 5, 2022
