Fmr. Israeli Prime Minister on response in Gaza: 'We have no choice'
March 10, 202407:03
    Fmr. Israeli Prime Minister on response in Gaza: 'We have no choice'

PoliticsNation

Fmr. Israeli Prime Minister on response in Gaza: 'We have no choice'

07:03

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett joins MSNBC's the Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and concerns about the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.March 10, 2024

