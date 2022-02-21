Dr. Yohuru Williams: 'We have a real difficult work ahead of us'
Professor and Founding Director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, Dr. Yohuru Williams joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about how fourteen states have created laws to limit how race and discrimination are taught in schools. Thirty-seven states have introduced legislations to limit how race is being taught. Dr. Williams stresses the importance of teachers needing support by the teacher unions and civil rights organizations in order to be able to communicate on how they want to enact a curriculum related to critical race theory in the classrooms. Feb. 21, 2022
