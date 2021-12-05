Dr. Wayne J. Riley calls for 'muscular' messaging in omicron variant response
07:17
Rev. Al Sharpton gets Dr. Wayne J. Riley's reaction to the growing number of omicron cases across the country. While President Biden has avoided endorsing mask mandates, the SUNY Downstate Heath Sciences University lead says he is "unapologetically" in support of the safety curb.Dec. 5, 2021
