  • GOP 'lulled' Democrats into believing Roe would remain protected

  • Dr. Wayne J. Riley calls for 'muscular' messaging in omicron variant response

  • 'We're under real threat': Rev. Al Sharpton calls for 'clear' gun laws

  • Republicans are paying for Covid false beliefs with their lives

  • In attempt to 'hide from the truth', conservative activists weaponize critical race theory

  • Twin MDs: Black Americans are 'up against history' amid coronavirus pandemic

  • W. Mondale Robinson: 'Black men are not excited about Joe Biden'

  • A new study suggests police killings of Black men are mislabeled

  • Geoff Duncan: 'History doesn't show a favorable pathway' toward a Trump run in 2024

  • Donald Trump's 'fall from grace' accelerates following 'Peril' revelations

  • Ken and Sarah Burns capture 'courage of an entire generation' in 'Muhammad Ali' docuseries

  • Sharpton gave Manchin 'the benefit of the doubt'. Manchin has to show he cares about voting rights.

  • 'We don't need name-calling, we need solutions', Sharpton defends MSNBC's Joy Reid

  • EPA Chief: Biden infrastructure agenda is a 'shot in the arm' against climate change

  • American unity saved our country after 9/11. America needs saving again.

  • Michael Moore on Bush administration, government distrust: 'Belief in the unreal began after 9/11'

  • A look back at the last ten years of PoliticsNation

  • Sharpton: 'If we keep rising up, we can continue on the long march to justice, together'

  • Texas abortion law reintroduces concept of 'back-alley death'

  • Parts of costal Mississippi under mandatory evacuations

Rev. Al Sharpton gets Dr. Wayne J. Riley's reaction to the growing number of omicron cases across the country. While President Biden has avoided endorsing mask mandates, the SUNY Downstate Heath Sciences University lead says he is "unapologetically" in support of the safety curb.Dec. 5, 2021

