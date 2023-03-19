IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Cohen: "The last person in Donald's ear controls his brain"

    08:41
    Manhattan D.A. on the Latest Trump Criminal Investigation

    09:59

  Rev. Jesse Jackson Reflects on the Beginning of the Annual Bloody Sunday March

    02:50

  Rep. Terri Sewell's Take on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday 

    05:31

  Son of Martin Luther King Jr. Reflects On His Father's Legacy

    08:26

  Senior White House Advisor Reflects on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

    09:52

  Biden marches in Selma marking 58 years since Bloody Sunday

    02:51

  'Violence will not bring our son back': Tyre Nichols' stepfather speaks out

    05:07

  Supporters of former Brazilian president storm country's Congress

    00:27

  Mayor Byron Brown on the racial disparities of the recent Buffalo's Deadliest Snow Blizzard

    05:22

  Mayor Eric Adams' Take on Public Safety and Crime in New York City

    08:48

  Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's Thoughts on the House Speakership Showdown and the Future of Congress

    10:44

  Newly Elected Los Angeles Mayor on her mission to tackle homelessness

    08:38

  U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary's Priorities in the Next Two Years

    07:58

  Rep. Horsford: "Without question the voters of Georgia have a clear contrast in the choice that's leading up to Tuesday's runoff"

    07:24

  Sharpton: "This is what true community looks like to those of us raised in the mindset and tradition that service is power"

    02:17

  DNC Chair: "There's a lot of energy on the ground right now."

    06:34

  Stacey Abrams: "Voter suppression is alive and well in Georgia."

    10:47

  Sen. Gillibrand: "Everything that we care about is at stake in these midterm elections"

    07:08

  E.P.A. Administrator: "We're going to focus on pressing the state and the city to move with a sense of urgency."

    06:24

PoliticsNation

Cohen: "The last person in Donald's ear controls his brain"

08:41

Former President Trump's Personal Attorney Michael Cohen, sat down with Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the recent announcement from the former president scheduled to be arrested this week in relation to the hush money probe as well as his recent testimony before the grand jury.March 19, 2023

    Manhattan D.A. on the Latest Trump Criminal Investigation

    09:59

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson Reflects on the Beginning of the Annual Bloody Sunday March

    02:50

  • Rep. Terri Sewell's Take on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday 

    05:31

  • Son of Martin Luther King Jr. Reflects On His Father's Legacy

    08:26

  • Senior White House Advisor Reflects on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

    09:52

