    Clyburn: "We need to do something and do it quickly"

PoliticsNation

Clyburn: "We need to do something and do it quickly"

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson entering the Supreme Court and the recent police shooting of a black man in Akron, Ohio. Clyburn warns that "if we continue to let out of this process and continue to be lackadaisical about voting, then we're in for some hard times ahead."July 4, 2022

    Clyburn: "We need to do something and do it quickly"

