PoliticsNation

Charlie Crist: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you"

08:45

U.S. House Representative and Democratic candidate for Florida's Governor, Charlie Crist joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the far-right politics in the sunshine state of Florida with the recent passed law on the gerrymandered map that diminishes black voting power and the bill to dissolve Disney's self-governing special status. In addition to the recent leak audio tapes of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and what that means to the voters and the Republican Party as the Midterm elections is months away. April 23, 2022

