IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Braxton Brewington addresses the racial disparities of student loan debt among Black Americans

    05:55
  • UP NEXT

    Sharpton: "We should remember their names and rise up, so they did not die in vain"

    02:29

  • Gov Hochul on the recent mass shooting in Buffalo NY

    06:20

  • Sen. Gary Peters' warning to the far-right politicians about spewing hate and lies regarding the 'Great Replacement Theory'

    08:35

  • Sen. Gillibrand: "We need to figure out how we can create the possibility of a less divided nation"

    06:18

  • Multiple injured at California church shooting

    00:31

  • Fmr. NYC Mayor:"I mistook policy for popularity"

    11:09

  • Abraham Bolden's Recent Pardon by President Biden

    06:01

  • Chef José Andrés' continued fight to help Ukrainian refugees

    07:42

  • Katie Benner breaks down the DOJ Investigation Report on Mississippi State Penitentiary

    07:52

  • Sharpton: "Governor Ron DeSantis seems so determined to be the next "Donald Trump"

    02:56

  • Charlie Crist: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you"

    08:45

  • Marc Morial Analyzes the National Urban League Report on the State of Black America

    11:51

  • Chef Jose Andres' mission to feeding Ukrainian refugees

    11:18

  • Nate Mook: "We hope to continue this to make a difference as long as we're needed here"

    06:09

  • Where is the nation today on the criminal justice system on black and brown people?

    07:53

  • Sharpton: 'We are still a long way from where we need to be'

    02:41

  • Mitch Landrieu sees the future of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

    08:43

  • Fmr. NFL Coach Brian Flores: "This lawsuit isn't about me. It's about that lack of representation."

    14:04

  • 'Our democracy is dysfunctional': Hunger strike activists demand voting rights reforms

    07:27

PoliticsNation

Braxton Brewington addresses the racial disparities of student loan debt among Black Americans

05:55

Press Secretary of the Debt Collective, Braxton Brewington joins Rev Al. Sharpton to discuss the growing pressure of the racial gap of student loan debt among black and brown people as well as the growing calls to the Biden Administration to cancel student loan debt. May 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Braxton Brewington addresses the racial disparities of student loan debt among Black Americans

    05:55
  • UP NEXT

    Sharpton: "We should remember their names and rise up, so they did not die in vain"

    02:29

  • Gov Hochul on the recent mass shooting in Buffalo NY

    06:20

  • Sen. Gary Peters' warning to the far-right politicians about spewing hate and lies regarding the 'Great Replacement Theory'

    08:35

  • Sen. Gillibrand: "We need to figure out how we can create the possibility of a less divided nation"

    06:18

  • Multiple injured at California church shooting

    00:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All