Andre Locke: "Amir should stand for peace. Amir should stand for love."
10:38
The parents of 22-year-old Amir Locke who was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police during an early morning no-knock raid, along with Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the issue of the no-knock warrants and the action that political leaders need to take to address them. Attorney Crump stresses on needing to "work with the community" and not ignore them. Feb. 6, 2022
