PoliticsNation

Abraham Bolden's Recent Pardon by President Biden

06:01

Abraham Bolden who was the first black secret service agent on a presidential detail along with his lawyer Cherise Williams, joins Rev Al. Sharpton to discuss about his recent pardon by President Biden amidst his sixty-year fight after his conviction of bribery in 1964.May 1, 2022

