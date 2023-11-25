IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Names of hostages released by group representing their families

    02:57

  • Names of hostages released by group representing their families

    02:57
  • Now Playing

    13 Israeli, four Thai national hostages in IDF custody in Israel

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreign nationals arrive at Rafah crossing

    01:01

  • Hamas releases second group of hostages to Red Cross

    07:13

  • 'No Americans today' White House says no American hostages released

    03:15

  • Biden spoke with Emir and prime minister of Qatar to resolve hostage release issues

    04:41

  • Qatari official says second round of hostage and prisoner exchange back on

    04:36

  • Second round of hostage releases delayed over alleged violations

    02:55

  • Families of hostages held by Hamas hope for release of loved ones

    06:47

  • Second round of hostages to be released amid ceasefire

    03:09

  • Israeli family shares effects of Arab-Israeli conflict on 5 generations

    03:40

  • Israeli prime minister receives next list of hostages due for release

    03:26

  • Released hostages to go through mental, medical evaluations at hospital

    02:15

  • Cousin of freed hostage describes emotional day as family returns to Israel

    07:07

  • Biden: 'This is the beginning of a long journey of healing'

    09:42

  • ICRC media chief: release brings ‘relief for those hostages, relief for their families’

    05:36

  • West Bank residents celebrate as Palestinian prisoners released from Israel

    02:09

  • Regev: 'ball is in Hamas’s court,' 'humanitarian pause' can 'extend' with 'the release of hostages'

    09:55

  • 4 year old among hostages released by Hamas

    03:23

PoliticsNation

13 Israeli, four Thai national hostages in IDF custody in Israel

01:41

The group of 13 Israeli hostages and four Thai nationals are now in Israeli territory in the custody of the IDF. The Palestinian prisoners have yet to be released. Nov. 25, 2023

  • Names of hostages released by group representing their families

    02:57

  • Names of hostages released by group representing their families

    02:57
  • Now Playing

    13 Israeli, four Thai national hostages in IDF custody in Israel

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreign nationals arrive at Rafah crossing

    01:01

  • Hamas releases second group of hostages to Red Cross

    07:13

  • 'No Americans today' White House says no American hostages released

    03:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All