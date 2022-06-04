"This is no time to worry": Former Obama White House Advisor's Message to Democrats for the Midterm Election.

Former Obama White House Senior Advisor, Valerie Jarrett joins Rev. Al Sharpton to compare her ups and downs working on the issues of gun reform along with receiving the lack of support from GOP Congressional members in light of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Mass Shooting Massacre in 2012, and the challenges President Biden is facing now with Congress after the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Ulvade, Texas. June 4, 2022