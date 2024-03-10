IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'The choice for voters could not be any clearer:' N.C. Gov. candidate slams ultra-MAGA opponent
March 10, 202407:15

PoliticsNation

'The choice for voters could not be any clearer:' N.C. Gov. candidate slams ultra-MAGA opponent

07:15

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, currently running for governor of North Carolina, joins MSNBC's the Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss the race in the state and his MAGA extremist opponent Mark Robinson.March 10, 2024

