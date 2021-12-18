'Our democracy is dysfunctional': Hunger strike activists demand voting rights reforms
Un-PAC organizers Georgia Linden and Kyla Frank join Rev. Al Sharpton on the thirteenth day of a hunger strike for voting rights. Democratic holdout Senator Kyrsten Sinema has met with the organizers, but student Georgia Linden says she is "unwilling to commit" to passage of the Freedom to Vote Act. Kyla Frank has experienced difficulty while striking, "pleading with her body" for Biden to prioritize the issue. Dec. 18, 2021
