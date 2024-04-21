- Now Playing
'Art of the Deal' co-author: Falling asleep and checking out in court is Trump's 'best defense'09:12
Iran attack expected to include ballistic missiles targeting Israeli government sites06:23
U.S. officials confirm Iran launches drones toward Israel06:56
Chair of Nebraska Dem. Party: Republicans trying to change delegate rules 'know they're in trouble'08:30
Trump's donors are 'billionaires, scammers, extremists, and racists,' says Biden '24 comms director04:21
Maryland Gov. Moore says he's hopeful Congress can be unified on Baltimore bridge funding06:04
Trump and GOP attack Biden for recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday04:18
Maryland Rep. Mfume: Lack of compassion around Baltimore bridge collapse is 'sickening'07:21
Gov. Hochul to Republicans trying to control women's bodies: 'Just leave us alone!'11:40
M.N. Attorney General: Right-wing approach to crime will 'bring us back to bad old days'10:01
Cohen: 'He's watching the entire family legacy coming to a screeching halt'07:55
'He’s not worthy of the office he seeks’: Sen. Warnock reacts to latest Trump comments11:43
Pennsylvania shooting suspect in custody after police standoff in New Jersey01:51
Fmr. Israeli Prime Minister on response in Gaza: 'We have no choice'07:03
'The choice for voters could not be any clearer:' N.C. Gov. candidate slams ultra-MAGA opponent07:15
Maryland Gov. Moore: Black community will mobilize behind Biden06:59
AFSCME union president says Biden's success on jobs is unparalleled06:22
Cedric Richmond: Selma anniversary is a clear reminder of continued need to fight for freedom03:53
Assistant AG Kristen Clarke shares DOJ plans for combatting voter suppression07:41
Rep. Steven Horsford on 59th anniversary of Selma marches: 'We're not going back.'07:38
