Super Tuesday is upon us.

In the Republican presidential race, Donald Trump is poised to widen his already substantial delegate lead over Nikki Haley. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, is not facing a serious challenge within his party and could clinch the Democratic nomination soon.

Haley just notched her first victory of the campaign season by prevailing in the District of Columbia’s GOP primary — ensuring that the former president won’t become the first non-incumbent candidate to sweep a party’s nominating contests since Al Gore in 2000. But the former South Carolina governor, who has pledged to stay in the race through Super Tuesday, may soon be facing renewed calls to drop out.

Follow along for the latest news and analysis throughout the day from MSNBC.