Super Tuesday is upon us.
In the Republican presidential race, Donald Trump is poised to widen his already substantial delegate lead over Nikki Haley. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, is not facing a serious challenge within his party and could clinch the Democratic nomination soon.
Haley just notched her first victory of the campaign season by prevailing in the District of Columbia’s GOP primary — ensuring that the former president won’t become the first non-incumbent candidate to sweep a party’s nominating contests since Al Gore in 2000. But the former South Carolina governor, who has pledged to stay in the race through Super Tuesday, may soon be facing renewed calls to drop out.
What to know
- A total of 16 states will have a primary or caucus today: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. (While the Iowa Democratic Party’s caucus is entirely by mail, the party will be reporting results today.)
- The results in those states will account for about 70% of the delegates a candidate needs to claim the title of “presumptive nominee.” Trump enters today with 276 of the 1,215 delegates needed to secure the GOP nomination, compared with 43 for Haley. (The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee in mid-July, while Democrats will gather in Chicago for their convention a month later.)
- Other notable races today include California’s U.S. Senate primary, where several candidates are vying for the seat held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, as well as gubernatorial primaries in North Carolina.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema won’t run for re-election
Sinema’s electoral plans have been a mystery for months. Now that mystery has been solved: The polarizing Arizona independent isn’t seeking a second term.
While there are no Senate primaries in Arizona today, Sinema's decision will have big implications for both Democrats and Republicans as the parties vie for control of Congress in November.
Can Trump secure the GOP nomination tonight?
The math is against Trump, even if he sweeps the board and completely shuts out Haley in every state. He needs to hit 1,215 delegates and already has 276, meaning he needs close to 1,000 more. But there are fewer than 900 delegates at stake today, so the former president might get very close to locking down the Republican nomination — but won’t cross the official threshold.
Here are the states that make up Super Tuesday
Today in the presidential nominating contests, we’ll know the result from 16 states (and American Samoa), but not all of the same states for both parties. The 14 states where Democrats and Republicans are both voting are:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
In addition, we’ll find out how things have gone for Democrats in Iowa’s weekslong mail-in contest and with the GOP’s caucuses in Alaska.
Hundreds of delegates are still up for grabs
While it may seem like Trump and Biden are moving rapidly toward a November matchup, there are technically still plenty of delegates up for grabs. Hundreds of those primary delegates will be allotted on Super Tuesday — even if it takes a few days for all the dust to settle and the final vote tallies to be certified.
As of today, Trump has been awarded 276 delegates, out of a total of 2,429. He needs a total of 1,215 to secure the Republican nomination, and there are 865 up for grabs today.
Biden currently has 206 delegates, out of a total of 3,936. He needs a total of 1,969 delegates to secure the Democratic nomination, and there are 1,420 pledged delegates up for grabs tonight.
Haley, of course, is also still running. She currently has 43 delegates.
So, what is Super Tuesday exactly?
Super Tuesday is the day on the presidential primary calendar when the floodgates open: More delegates will be awarded today than on any other day in the nominating cycle.
If Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina gave candidates the chance to kick the tires on the campaign bus, to make their policies and personalities known to voters and to prove to their party they have what it takes to win, then Super Tuesday is when candidates hope to transform any momentum into a commanding lead. (It should also be acknowledged, however, that this election is one of the least competitive in recent memory. The results are to a large extent a foregone conclusion, the process a necessary formality.)
Super Tuesday typically happens in March but can sneak into February, as its timing is determined by when three early-stage states fall on the calendar.