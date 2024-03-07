State of the Union live updates: Biden to give annual address to Congress tonight

The State of the Union can be an awkward affair for Supreme Court justices. Only some of them show up, and the ones that do have to sit there appearing nonpartisan while presidents talk about their priorities and accomplishments and politicians on either side of them alternately cheer and jeer. Sometimes the justices inject themselves into the proceedings, such as in 2010, when Justice Samuel Alito famously mouthed “not true” in response to President Barack Obama criticizing the Citizens United ruling for opening the floodgates to special interests influencing elections.

So, what (if anything) will Biden say tonight about the Republican-dominated court that overturned Roe v. Wade, struck down his student debt plan and has had a hand in multiple appeals affecting his likely opponent in November?

The president explained to Nicolle Wallace on “Deadline: White House” last year why the court is, in his view, “not normal,” citing the justices’ doing “more to unravel basic rights and basic decisions than any court in recent history.” The justices have only continued their aberrant behavior since then. Will Biden call them out on it? And how? And how will they respond if he does?