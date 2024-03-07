State of the Union live updates: Biden to give annual address to Congress tonight

President Joe Biden will give the annual State of the Union address before Congress tonight at 9 p.m. ET.
Follow along for the latest updates and analysis from MSNBC.
What to know
- Biden is expected to announce a U.S.-led mission to establish a port for humanitarian aid in Gaza. In addition, the president will likely use his third State of the Union address to talk about the economy.
- The president is expected to make freedomand threats to democracy a central theme of his speech, ahead of his likely rematch with Donald Trump in November.
- The GOP response will be delivered by Sen. Katie Britt, the first woman from Alabama elected to the Senate and, at 42, the youngest Republican woman to be elected as a U.S. senator.
What will Biden say about the ‘not normal’ Supreme Court?
The State of the Union can be an awkward affair for Supreme Court justices. Only some of them show up, and the ones that do have to sit there appearing nonpartisan while presidents talk about their priorities and accomplishments and politicians on either side of them alternately cheer and jeer. Sometimes the justices inject themselves into the proceedings, such as in 2010, when Justice Samuel Alito famously mouthed “not true” in response to President Barack Obama criticizing the Citizens United ruling for opening the floodgates to special interests influencing elections.
So, what (if anything) will Biden say tonight about the Republican-dominated court that overturned Roe v. Wade, struck down his student debt plan and has had a hand in multiple appeals affecting his likely opponent in November?
The president explained to Nicolle Wallace on “Deadline: White House” last year why the court is, in his view, “not normal,” citing the justices’ doing “more to unravel basic rights and basic decisions than any court in recent history.” The justices have only continued their aberrant behavior since then. Will Biden call them out on it? And how? And how will they respond if he does?
How long do State of the Union addresses typically take?
In the past two decades, these speeches have gone on for roughly an hour, give or take a few minutes.
In his first official State of the Union address in 2022, Biden — who Politico said had a history of being “long-winded” — ended his speech after just shy of 62 minutes. Last year, he came in at 72 minutes.
According to The American Presidency Project, the shortest State of the Union address in the past 60 years was delivered by Richard Nixon in 1972, at a succinct 28 minutes and 55 seconds. The longest was Bill Clinton’s nearly 89-minute speech in 2000. (Trump’s longest came in at more than 82 minutes.)
Giving the State of the Union is a constitutional duty
The president of the United States has a constitutional duty to “give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union,” meaning Biden couldn’t get out of tonight’s high-stakes event even if he wanted to.
But how that information is presented is not stipulated in Article II, Section 3, and indeed has varied widely over the centuries. Various presidents have addressed Congress in person and via written letters. Some speeches were broadcast over the radio, with the first televised address occurring in 1947.