The rioters on January 6th were overwhelmingly white and male. But sprinkled throughout the mob were several Black people and other people of color.

In fact, a Black man who organized the January 6th “stop the steal” rally. It was from that rally’s podium that then-president Donald Trump exhorted his followers to take their grievances down the street to the Capitol building. And Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, one of the most prominent far-right groups at the Capitol that day, describes himself as Afro-Cuban. These are just two Black voices in a far-right movement that has become increasingly multiracial, despite that very movement being beholden to ideals of white supremacy.

Joe Lowndes is a professor of political science at the University of Oregon. His research focuses on right-wing extremism, populism and racial politics. He says these movements are less rural and white than they once were, and tells Trymaine Lee why leaders from across the political spectrum need to pay attention.

