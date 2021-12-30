About this episode:

Over the last year and a half, Into America has met some extraordinary people who have shared with us some equally extraordinary stories, but where are they now?

On this episode of Into America, we speak with some of our past guests who shaped our show and helped us make better sense of the world around us.

We catch up with old friends like Eric Deggans, who had to figure out how to coordinate his mother’s funeral after her death at the beginning of the pandemic. We speak with activist Jeneisha Harris, who recently changed her mind on gun ownership after a frightening incident, and we check in on our good friend, Christopher Martin to see how he is doing after the one-year anniversary of George Floyd. We also talk with two of our favorite business owners, Adija Smith of the Milwaukee bakery Confectionately Yours, and Eddie Lewis III, who was counting on COVID debt relief to save his family’s sugarcane farm in Louisiana.

Like many of our guests and the rest of the world, our show has evolved, and we want to take this time to reflect and thank you, the listeners, for coming on this journey with us.

Thoughts? Feedback? Story ideas? Write to us at intoamerica@nbcuni.com.

Listen here:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Castbox

TuneIn