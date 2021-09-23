About this episode:

Two things are true. Texas is one of the hottest states in the country and climate change is real. Yet, Texas is one of thirteen states that do not have universal air conditioning installed in their state prisons. As climate change gradually makes the state hotter, prisons are forcing their staff and inmates to endure extreme temperatures with little to no relief.

LaQuita Davis, now released on parole, was one of those inmates at Lane Murray women's prison in Gatesville, Texas. It was there that she noticed it getting hotter in the prison. That led to many unbearable days and nights; to the point where she had to soak her clothes in water every half hour to cool down enough to sleep at night.

On this episode of Into America, Trymaine Lee speaks with Davis about her time in Lane Murray and how she made it through the Texas heat behind bars with no air conditioning.

He also speaks with Dr. Susi Vassallo, a Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine at NYU’s Med School, who has been studying the issue of heat in prisons for several years. She talks about the effect of extreme heat on the body and how prison populations are especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Trymaine also sits down with Amite Dominick, president of Texas Prisons Community Advocates, who for years has been fighting for legislation to bring air conditioning to Texas prisons.

Thoughts? Feedback? Story ideas? Write to us at intoamerica@nbcuni.com.

Listen here:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Castbox

TuneIn