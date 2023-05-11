A year after a racist shooting, East Buffalo seeks healing

About this episode:

In May of last year, Tops Supermarket in East Buffalo was attacked by a lone white supremacist. Motivated by “great replacement theory,” the shooter targeted an area densely populated with Black residents, leaving this community grief-stricken.

Into Americavisited Buffalo and spoke with residents shortly afterthe incident, so now, on the anniversary of the shooting, Trymaine Lee headed back toEast Buffaloto revisit thiscommunity which has found strength and healing through each other.

Trymaine Lee speaks with Trinetta Alston, a nurse who’s made it her mission to look after the Tops survivors. And he visits the Love Supreme School of Music, which is putting on a series of wellness concerts for the community. And we get a heartwarming update from former guest Fragrance Harris Stanfield, who was working at Tops the day of the shooting.

