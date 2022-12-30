As the New Year dawns, it's time again for "Where are they now?"

About this episode:

We’re welcoming in a new year by checking in on a few former guests.

Tavonia Evans, founder of the cryptocurrency Guapcoin, gives us the state of her digital economy after the fall of FTX. We also speak with Fragrance Harris Stanfield, a survivor of the Tops shooting in Buffalo, for updates on her perseverance post-tragedy. And we catch up with Akeem Brown, founder of the San Antonio charter school Essence Prep after completing its first semester. Plus, we get new insights from Trymaine Lee’s daughter, Nola Lee, who just turned 10.

As we reflect with our guests, we want to take this time to thank you, the listeners, for coming on this journey with us.

Follow and share the show on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, using the handle @intoamericapod.

Thoughts? Feedback? Story ideas? Write to us at intoamerica@nbcuni.com.

Listen here:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Castbox

TuneIn