We Gon' Be Alright

Trymaine Lee reflects on the direction of hip-hop over the last decade: through the Trump and Biden administrations, the rise of Black Lives Matter, and the spread of COVID-19. He surveys the state of the culture in 2023, 50 years after the birth of the art form; and he looks ahead to what the next 50 years could hold.

Plus, guests from our “Street Disciples” series tell us how their lives have been shaped by half a century of politics, power, and the rise of hip-hop.

Editors’ Note: an earlier version contained an incorrect time period for the death of Michael Stewart. The story has been updated.

