These Polls Ain't Loyal: What the 2022 Midterms Mean for Black America 

The morning after Election Day, results were still being counted and analyzed from the 2022 midterms. It seemed likely that Republicans would control the House, but without the “red wave” many analysts were predicting.

Into America host Trymaine Lee spent Election Day,Tuesday November 8th, in Atlanta, Georgia. He spoke to people who waited in line vote, hoping to make their mark, after Republicans passed new voting restrictions.

In that state, voters ultimately decided that incumbent Republican Brian Kemp would stay on as Georgia’s governor. Democrat Stacey Abrams conceded late Tuesday night. And the next morning, the Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Hershel Walkerwas to too close to call, andheaded for run-off.

On Wednesday morning, Trymaine Lee sat down with analystsJason Johnson and Cornell Belcher. They talked about what we know so far, what it allmeans for Black people, and what the early polls got right (and wrong) about the Black vote.

