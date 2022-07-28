Pregnancy, Prison, and the End of Roe

About this episode:

Incarcerated women have largely been left out of the conversation when it comes to abortion rights, but they are often the ones who suffer the most. Prior to the overturning of Roe v. Wade pregnant people behind bars already faced limited access to abortions. And it's black women who bear the brunt of mass incarceration: they are imprisoned at almost twice the rate of white women.

This week, Into America looks at what it means to be pregnant behind bars. We speak with Pamela Winn who founded RestoreHER after suffering a miscarriage while serving time in a Georgia prison. She’s now fighting for laws that will help protect incarcerated pregnant women. And we check back in with Texas healthcare provider Marva Sadler about how the recent Supreme Court decision is already impacting women in her state.

