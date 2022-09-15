About this episode:

For the next few months, as the country gears up for the midterm elections, Into America is traveling to different HBCUs across the South for a special series called, “The Power of the Black Vote” to talk to young Black voters about the power of the Black vote in shaping America, and the issues that matter to them the most.

To jump-start our series, we travel to Texas Southern University. The state of Texas has been the central battleground over how race and history are taught in schools. Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that outlawed teaching history that causes “discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress” because of a student’s race. Since then, books have been banned and pulled from shelves, and faculty members who dare to teach lessons on racism and white supremacy in the state are being disciplined or fired.

In this episode of Into America, Trymaine speaks with Texas Southern University students who are pushing back. And he’s joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, NBC News Investigative reporter and co-host of the Southlake podcast, Mike Hixenbaugh, San Antonio educator Akeem Brown, and TSU Student Government Association President Dexter Maryland to have a conversation on race, education, and how we control our history.

