Jackson reacts to state govt's encroachment on police, courts

The conservative, white majority in Mississippi’s state legislature has continued to systematically undermine the ability of its capital, the Black city of Jackson, to govern itself.

Pointing to the city’s homicide rate — the highest of any major city in the country — state lawmakers contended that Jackson’s police department isn’t equipped to handle crime, and moved to expand the powers of the Capitol Police, a law enforcement agency that answers to the state.

But the Capitol Police unit has little experience fighting crime, and in the months since its reach was first expanded last summer, the force has become known for its aggressive tactics — including fourshootings in the last half of 2022, one of them fatal. In that same time, there were just 10 officer-involved shootings in the rest of the state.

This week, Into America heads to Jackson to speak with Black residents affected by this expansion: Latasha Smith, who was shot in her bedroom by Capitol Police, Arkela Lewis, a mother who lost her son, pastorDr. Dwayne Pickett,State Representative Earle Banks (D-Jackson),and anti-violence activist Terun Moore.

