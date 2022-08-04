The Gen Z Midterm Test

About this episode:

Black Americans have long been one of the most loyal voting blocs within the Democratic Party. And Historically Black Colleges and Universities have often served as an important site for Democratic campaign outreach. As the November 2022 midterm elections approach, what is this new generation of young, Black voters looking for in their elected officials and what are the issues that matter most to them?

This week, Into America’s Trymaine Lee travels to Atlanta, Georgia to talk with students and recent graduates from Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta about what it’s been like living through these past few years, their own political involvement on their college campuses, and what they hope this new chapter of electoral politics will bring to the city and state they call home.

