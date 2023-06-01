Inside Miami's Freedom House, a community-focused alternative to policing

About this episode:

Last week, Into America told the story of Freedom House, a Black-run ambulance service that defined American EMS in the late 1960s. Today, The Healing and Justice Center in Miami, FL operatesFreedom House Mobile and Crisis Units, expanding thelegacy ofwellness from physical to emotional and mental health.

In this special two-part story, Into America explores Freedom House then and now; and how Black communities have always worked to keep themselves safe.

On part two of ‘Don’t Send the Police,’ Trymaine Lee heads to Miami to speak withRachel Gilmer, the director of the Healing and Justice Center; Dr. Armen Henderson, director of Health Programs at Dream Defenders, the Center’s parent organization; and others who are spending their days healing the community.

