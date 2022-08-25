About this episode:

In the spirit of summer family reunions, we’re revisiting our episode “Black Joy in the Summertime” -- a conversation with William Pickens III, who grew up spending the summers in Sag Harbor Hills, one of the three small communities on Long Island, New York nicknamed the Black Hamptons. Mr. Pickens, who passed away in December 2021, talked to Trymaine Lee about the traditions and legacy of summering while Black, and the importance of a place where Black families could be themselves.

(Original release date: June 10, 2021)

