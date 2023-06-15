In home of Juneteenth, the continued fight for 'absolute equality'

About this episode:

In Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865,Union General Gordon Granger announced General Order No. 3: “the people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.” The day became known as Juneteenth, commemorating the actual end of slavery in the United States.

Yet more than a century and a half later, Black people in Galveston are still fighting for the “absolute equality” promised to them in that order.

The biggest threat today is gentrification, which began after Hurricane Ike in 2008destroyed the city’s overwhelmingly Black public housing. The situation was made worse recently by a short-term rental boom fueled by the pandemic. Since 2000, the Black population has plummeted by 38 percent.

On this episode of Into America, Trymaine Lee travels to Galveston to speak withSam Collins of the Juneteenth Legacy Project, June Pulliam, whose great-great grandparents moved to the island in 1865, and lawyer and activist Anthony P. Griffin, who is trying to preserve land for Black folks in this historic city.

